Lions and Chargers ready for GSC baseball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (roarlions.com) - The University of North Alabama will open play in the 2017 Gulf South Conference Baseball Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. against West Florida in Cleveland, Miss. The tournament is being hosted No. 1 seed, Delta State.

Each of the eight teams in the field will play three games in their respective pools on May 6-8, and the two pool winners will meet in championship game on May 9 at 6 p.m.

UNA will play West Florida on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Mississippi College on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. and West Alabama on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The Lions won two-out-of-three games from each of those opponents during the regular-season.

To continue reading click here.