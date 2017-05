LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Florence Alabama Electricity Department says there is a large outage in eastern Lauderdale County. They say it is because of the loss of a substation.

Roughly 4300 customers were without power at the outage peak.

Crews are working to repair the problem as quickly as possible.

The electricity department now offers an outage viewer and customers can report outages to the dispatcher at 256-764-4456.