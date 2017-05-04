Jury hears grim details in Huntsville church double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The prosecution continued its double murder case against Richard Burgin, using witness testimony to recall a gory crime scene, suggest that a robbery may have taken place and outline the fatal injuries of Anthony and Terry Jackson.

The Jackson brothers were fatally stabbed on May 21, 2013 at West Huntsville United Methodist Church while they were helping set up the church’s weekly food bank. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty is Burgin is convicted of capital murder.

The case against Burgin centers on the fact that his DNA found on a cup about a block from the crime scene. Testimony from now-retired Huntsville Police Department crime scene investigator Lane Eason included a more than 140 photos, many from the church fellowship hall were the elderly brothers were killed.

Eason also noted Anthony Jackson’s pants had a bloody handprint near his pocket, suggesting his wallet may have been taken, AL.com reported.

The fellowship hall had red plastic cups that matched the cup located by a police K-9 unit after the killings. Burgin’s DNA was identified on the cup in January 2013 and he was charged with capital murder.

Defense attorney Chad Morgan pointed out that none of Burgin’s DNA was found at the crime scene or on the knife also found by the K-9. He also noted that a church bulletin with Burgin’s fingerprints, found near the cup and knife, was dated several days before the killings and that no pictures from the crime scene show a similar bulletin.

AL.com reported this afternoon that both men were the victims of multiple stab wounds, according to testimony from a state medical examiner. Dr. Valerie Green, a medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified Anthony Jackson was stabbed three times in the chest and Terry Jackson was stabbed 14 times and suffered blunt force injuries as well, AL.com reported.