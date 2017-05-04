Gulf South Conference softball end of year awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - The Gulf South Conference announced the 2017 Softball All-Conference awards on Wednesday, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville took home three of the four major awards with Les Stuedeman earning Coach of the Year honors, Kaitlyn Bannister being named the Player of the Year, and Tyler Harrison capturing the Pitcher of the Year accolade.

Both Bannister and Harrison were also First Team All-GSC selections.

For Stuedeman, this is the 10th time that she has been named as the league's top coach, as she along with her staff of assistants including Melanie Carter, Jaycee Affeldt, and Cortney McNett helped guide the Chargers to the regular season conference crown with a 24-9 mark in league play.

