Fort Payne participates in National Prayer Day

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – “Touches me to know that there’s more people out there praying all at the same time. It’s a really good experience.”

People from all over Fort Payne gathered at Fort Payne First Baptist Church in honor of prayer day.

“Where we gather all the pastors from different churches, where they can forget about their church name and just think about Jesus,” says Clara Washington, host of the event.

They heard prayers relating to many different issues from marriage to family as well as prayers for veterans, leaders of the county and the nation.

“In stead of talking we came together and talked to God about it and we will see a change.”

Ministers, officers and even the mayor of Fort Payne were involved in today’s ceremony.

“…and that’s what we want to let the community know, where there’s unity,” says Washington. “… there’s strength. So many hurting people. But we can get here and solve a lot of problems.”

Those gathered left Fort Payne First Baptist Church inspired to lend a helping hand.

“One can pull a thousand, two ten thousand. Today it was more than two people, so we know things will change.