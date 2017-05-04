Emergency crews respond to wreck between semi-truck, car in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car this morning. Northbound lanes of Highway 157 are blocked, the southbound lanes have slow traffic in Danville.

A witness tells WHNT News 19's Jeff Gray that the driver of the car swerved to avoid a tree that had fallen in the road. The car went through the median then hit the truck. The impact hit the truck's diesel tank, catching the truck on fire.

The wreck happened around 4:00 this morning.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the wreck. The driver of the car had to be cut out of the vehicle. Paramedics rushed that person to the hospital with unknown injuries.