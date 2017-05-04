× Alabama Department of Public health investigating illness outbreak in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health announced it is investigating an outbreak associated with a college baseball tournament in Montgomery.

Several people have experienced gastrointestinal illness and a few people were hospitalized.

No food items or water sources have been identified as the cause at this time, and no known organisms have been found to be responsible.

Ill people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, use soap and water to wash hands, and stay home. If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical help immediately.

Participants in the tournament are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.