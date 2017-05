HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say a wreck has blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 20 at Governors West. A truck hauling gravel has overturned in the intersection.

This intersection is near the Madison Boulevard exit from Interstate 565.

Multiple crews have been called to the area to help clear the wreckage from the intersection.

WHNT News 19 has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more.