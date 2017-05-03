Stretch & Fresh Food Wraps don’t work the way they are advertised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Stretch and Fresh Food Wraps claim to be the better, fresher, easier way to store food. For $12 you can get four wraps of different sizes. The concept is that you simply stretch the wrap over any food container, and it is advertised to create an airtight seal.

We tried Stretch and Fresh on three different food storage materials: plastic Tupperware, glass bowl, and a metal bowl.

One of the selling points is if you’re always trying to find plastic Tupperware lids, then this is the solution. But we found that they didn't stick to plastic Tupperware AT ALL.

Even trying other materials, you can’t just use both of your hands to apply the wrap over the food. You have to use your entire body for leverage.

Stretch and Fresh did stick to the glass bowl well, but after barely adjusting it, the wrap completely broke.

The wrap is also supposed to be leak proof, and it was, when we found a material it actually worked with (metal tumbler).

Unless you’re super environmentally conscious and you don’t mind the extra time and effort to use these, then they might be okay. But they don't work the way they're advertised, and they take a lot of work to actually use.

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud