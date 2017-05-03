× Owner reveals plans for property linked to notorious “cell phone murders”

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.- WHNT News 19 continues to track information about a property linked to notorious crimes in the Huntsville area that have come known as the “cell phone murders.”

The property is across from Providence Main on Highway 72.

The so-called ‘cell phone murders’ took place inside a home there on September 25, 1996. A jury determined Nick Acklin and two others, Joey Wilson and Corey Johnson, held seven people at gunpoint for nearly two hours, assaulting, torturing and humiliating them. Acklin and Wilson opened fire, killing four people and emptying 19 rounds. It was all over a stolen cell phone.

Now, the home is being demolished. It has been mostly vacant for decades, and now crews have arrived to clear away debris. The property is for sale or lease, according to a sign out front.

We reached out to the property owner, Jeff Sikes, about what is going on there. He told us Wednesday he is preparing the property for development, and he has a few options on the table.

The rest of the five acres of property will be cleared in the coming weeks, he said.

Sikes would not reveal what could be coming to the space, advising us to “stay tuned.”

The property’s leasing agency, The Shopping Center Group, still has not answered our calls or emails for additional information.