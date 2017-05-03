Mimi Kennedy, actress on hit CBS comedy “Mom,” to deliver keynote at JFK Scholarship Awards Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mimi Kennedy, who plays Marjorie on the hit CBS comedy "Mom" is in Huntsville this week.

WHNT News 19's Jerry Hayes sat down with her here at the station to talk about her role on the show and the reason behind her visit to Huntsville.

She's the keynote speaker at the JFK Scholarship Awards Dinner hosted by the Democratic Women of Madison County.

Very fitting that I'm Mimi Kennedy although I will tell the story about my Kennedy name and that Kennedy name. I think it's back in Ireland that we shared roots but sprung up in different places here."

The event is Thursday night at the Ledges. Dinner is at 7 p.m. with a VIP reception at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 dollars, VIP passes are $100 and include a meet and greet with Mimi and a photograph.