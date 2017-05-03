Medal of Honor Recipient, Madison resident dies at age 85

MADISON, Ala. – U.S. Air Force Colonel and Madison resident Leo Thorsness has passed away at the age of 85. He was a U.S. Congressional medal of honor recipient.

He died on Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

was born in Walnut Grove, Minnesota on February 14, 1932 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in January of 1952. He applied for fighting school and became an officer and air force pilot. He served as a fighter pilot in the Strategic Air Command.

During the Vietnam War, Thorness flew Wild Weasel missions over North Vietnam. His mission was to destroy enemy surface sir missile sites. Enemy fire brought down the airman’s fighter jet during the a surveillance mission in 1967. Col. Thorsness tried rescuing others wearing the American Uniform. He spent six years as a prisoner of war in Hanoi.

After regaining his freedom, Thorsness was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Thorsness also served as a Washington State senator from 1988 to 1992.

Those who knew him well say he will be missed. “He was the best man I will ever know,” said Jay Town, Assistant District Attorney for Madison County.

Leo K. Thorsness is survived by his wife Gaylee and family. Funeral services are pending. There are 74 recipients alive today.