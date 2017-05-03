Madison County Chairman Dale Strong talks political future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- In state politics, we know the list of Alabama's gubernatorial candidates now includes Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

And with his run, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong's name has been tossed around as a possible replacement should Mayor Battle make the move to Montgomery.

WHNT News 19 spoke with the chairman about his own political aspirations.

"Yes I think that somewhere down the road I will seek other offices. But the big thing is right now I think I'm right where I'm led to be. And I think that I've got some more work to do here," said Chairman Strong.

Strong said in the last five years, Madison County has worked hard to make a name for itself.

"I think that everybody's seeing the success that can occur. It's been even bigger than I could've imagined when I ran for this office," he said.

Strong said Madison County is a leader, and he loves being a part of it.

"67 counties in the state of Alabama, and all of these other counties are calling saying 'Dale how are you doing A B C and D'?" he explained.

Strong points to more than $400 million in road investments, $300 million in new school construction, and 14,000 new jobs. All have occurred within the last four years.

Whenever he does roll the dice, Strong said he's looking at all the options, and keeping his family in mind.

"You never know. But I think I'm looking more northern than I am southern. But again, there are things that I want to be sure of. I'm 46 years old, I've got two children," said Strong.

In the meantime, he said he's excited for those running this time around.

"I wish them the best of luck. But understand your best return on investment is to invest in Madison County, because we've proven these last five years that our best days are still ahead," said Strong.

Chairman Strong is up for re-election again in 2020.