Lions Club International President pays visit to Ivy Green

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – America’s First Lady of Courage called Tuscumbia Alabama home. The Ivy Green Estate is where Helen Keller learned to overcome deafness and blindness.

In 1925 she stood in front of the International Lions Club Convention and implored them to join her quest.

“She challenged us, the Lions, to become Knights of the Blind and we accepted her challenge,” stated Lions Club International President Bob Corlew. “Ever since then our work with those who are visually impaired has been our primary signature project.”

Corlew is the first sitting president on record to visit Ivy Green, where Keller’s story began.

In the 92-years since the challenge, the Lions Club has helped hundreds of thousands with visual impairments. Corlew said free eye screenings by the club start as early as pre-k.

“We in fact can make a recommendation that someone needs to go see an eye doctor or eye professional to be sure there are no eye problems,” Corlew explained. “And if there are any problems, we want to get those solved before a little problem becomes a big problem.”

Keeping her dream alive, the Lions Club has helped eradicate eye diseases in many international countries.

Lions Club International is celebrating 100 years of service. In just a few weeks President Corlew will stand in the very spot Helen Keller did in 1925, to address the club.