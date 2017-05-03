Huntsville Bowl-a-Thon rolls a record 27K in donations for Spina Bifida

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – These bowlers threw all strikes during the 10th annual Huntsville Bowl-a-Thon for the Spina Bifida Association of Alabama on April 29 at the Madison Bowling Center.

The family-friendly, bowling event was held to raise awareness about Spina Bifida and celebrate the accomplishments of the over 166,000 Americans living with the birth defect.

Besides knocking down some pins and rolling some gutter balls, the attendees enjoyed a silent auction, raffle, and prizes for the top bowling team and highest fundraising teams.

SBA of AL reported that they bowled a perfect game, raising a record $27,000 during the fundraiser.

Bowling is a sport accessible by all. It strikes a sense of inclusiveness and empowerment that frames the goals of the organization.

“The funds raised from this event will help us continue our work to promote the prevention of Spina Bifida and enhance the lives of all affected. We do this with a variety or programs and services which include an Assistance Fund, Advanced Education Scholarship, two weekend summer camps, and so much more,” said Jennifer Gray of the SBA of AL.

The organization has been working to provide help for families affected by Spina Bifida since 1979. They offer assistance with the most up-to-date medical and social information related to this birth defect. If you would like to know more information, you can contact their staff at sbaofal.org.