Florence council votes to return stadium deed back to city school system

FLORENCE, Ala. – Ownership of Braly Stadium will soon be back in the hands of the Florence School Board. The Florence City Council approved the return by the city, following almost 40-years of operations.

Braly Stadium’s 15,000 seats have been the responsibility of the city of Florence since 1979. That’s when the Florence School Board put the deed “In Trust”. Allowing the city to borrow money on UNA’s behalf for improvements, and in turn the Parks and Recreation Department operated Braly.

“Right now the city handles all of those pieces for us, labor and insurance, and they bill us for those services. So we just felt like we could just cut out the third-party and do it ourselves, be more efficient,” explained Jimmy Shaw, Assistant Superintendent for Florence City Schools.

In a recent mediation talks with UNA, the Florence School Board said they would take ownership back. The two schools will form a nine-person committee to oversee operations.

“There are no major undertakings that we know of at this time,” Shaw said. “But I think as time progresses and we have time to sit down at the table, us and UNA, there may be different projects that happen.”

After a new stadium use agreement is amended and signed, UNA and Florence City Schools will share the stadium and operating expenses until at least 2027.

Currently there are no debts associated with Braly Stadium. Because of that, the city of Florence could legally transfer the deed back to the city schools.