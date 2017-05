× Crews plan Hughes Road closure Wednesday night near Clift’s Cove

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison plans to close a portion of Hughes Road Wednesday night, weather permitting. Crews will install a drainage pipe.

The work will be performed just north of Clift’s Cove from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The area will be closed to all traffic.

Gillespie Road and Gooch Lane should be used a detours.