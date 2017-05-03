Could a ‘wake low’ wake you with the wind overnight?

After a beautiful day and a fantastic-feeling Wednesday evening, it’s hard to imagine a shift as hard as the one about to take place in the Tennessee Valley. Rain moving across the region tonight may end with a ‘wake low.’ That’s an area of low pressure that trails an area of rainfall caused by vertical motion in the atmosphere.

Here’s a segment from Jason’s weathercast on WHNT News 19 at 10 explaining what’s possible overnight:

(MORE: How wake lows develop and the last time we had one on WHNT.com)

Both NAM and HRRR model guidance point toward high winds developing overnight: especially in the higher terrain. Our RPM "Futurecast" actually puts out gusts between 45 and 65 miles per hour between 2 AM and 7 AM on Sand Mountain, Lookout Mountain and Brindlee Mountain:

Wind events like this are never set in stone. They are notoriously hard to predict and rarely do what we expect even when we are able to detect them in advance. In other words, it's a wild card. Just be ready if that wind starts whipping! Gusts that high can be as dangerous as a severe thunderstorm with respect to falling trees, power outages, and garbage can/patio furniture rearrangement.

-Jason

