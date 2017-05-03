Castin’ N’ Catchin fishing tournament happening May 5 & 6

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Second Annual Captain D’s Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ Buddy fishing tournament is happening May 5 and 6 at Goose Pond Colony Resort on Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro benefitting the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s of Alabama.

Last year’s tournament raised over $105,000 intended to fund research focused on repairing congenital heart defects that affect as many as one in one hundred children born each year. Research done at Children’s of Alabama and the University of Alabama in Birmingham is vital to families of sick children in our state, and the families involved in Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ know that first hand: including our own Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson’s family. His son Brody had a successful open heart surgery at 13 days old at Children’s of Alabama, and the Simpson family has championed the hospital and the service it provides to our state ever since.

Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ took off in 2016 with sponsors paving the way for a successful, top-notch tournament involving two Bassmaster Champions: Randy Howell and Boyd Duckett. You can even bid in a silent auction to win a day of fishing with Randy Howell.

Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ is not just fishing! The Expo and Family Fun Zone built by City Hardwoods provides entertainment, food trucks, a kids fishing tank, and much more in Goose Pond Bait & Tackle parking lot from Noon to 3 PM.

Online registration ends Wednesday, May 3 at midnight; however, anglers can register in person at the Angler’s Dinner (Scottsboro Civic Center, Friday @ 6 PM) or at the tent near the Goose Pond boat launch Saturday morning before blast off.

For more information, tournament rules, specific questions about the event, or to register for the event visit www.castinncatchin.org.