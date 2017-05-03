Areas of rain arrive Wednesday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Try not to get too used to the beautiful spring weather we’ve had this week – it is about to end abruptly.

The sky stays sunny through Wednesday afternoon, but clouds and areas of rain will overspread the area by the evening. Ahead of the rain, it will be very warm. Expect highs in the low to middle 80s. Winds will increase out of the south during the afternoon between seven and 14 miles per hour.

The next storm system brings a familiar fly in the ointment to our forecast: the Gulf Coast MCS.

When large complexes of storms form near the Gulf Coast, it typically limits our threat of significant rain in north Alabama and southern Tennessee. These features almost always eliminate any legitimate threat of severe weather for us.

Heavier storms will generally stay west and south of the Tennessee Valley with this next system. Several complexes of storms near the Gulf Coast may significantly limits rainfall amounts in parts of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night and Thursday.

Areas of mostly light rain and showers will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We start Thursday near 60, but only warm into the upper 60s due to added cloud cover and rain. As the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, there may be one or two stronger storms that form in DeKalb, Marshall and Jackson Counties.

Much colder weather moves in for Friday; we start the morning in the 40s and only warm into the low to middle 50s in the afternoon. With clouds, drizzle and a very chilly breeze around, it will feel like the 40s all day long.

Milder weather returns over the weekend and then it gets hot again early next week.

Beyond Friday’s chance of rain, expect an extended stretch of very dry weather through the middle of next week.