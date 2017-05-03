AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee teen, believed to be with man wanted in connection with murder

DAYTON, Tenn. – The Tennessee bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn. She was last seen at a gas station in Nashville, Tennessee at 10:00 Tuesday night.
Investigators say she was in the company of Daniel Aaron Clark who is a person of interest in the murder of the gas station clerk in which Trinity was last seen.
Surveillance video showed Trinity wearing a dark shirt with a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.
Investigators say Clark should be considered armed and dangerous.
Nashville Police put out a warning asking people for information on Clark’s whereabouts after the robbery and fatal shooting of the gas station clerk.
If you have seen Trinity or Clark, please call 911 immediately.