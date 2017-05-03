AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee teen, believed to be with man wanted in connection with murder

DAYTON, Tenn. – The Tennessee bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert for 15-year-old Trinity Faith Quinn. She was last seen at a gas station in Nashville, Tennessee at 10:00 Tuesday night.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find this missing teen, believed to be in imminent danger! #TrinityQuinn MORE: https://t.co/BqVnEpEGew pic.twitter.com/cyyUagPPe2 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 3, 2017

Investigators say she was in the company of Daniel Aaron Clark who is a person of interest in the murder of the gas station clerk in which Trinity was last seen.

Surveillance video showed Trinity wearing a dark shirt with a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators say Clark should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nashville Police put out a warning asking people for information on Clark’s whereabouts after the robbery and fatal shooting of the gas station clerk.

Daniel Clark, 28, sought for fatal shooting of Exxon clerk during Tues. pm robbery at 6995 Charlotte Pike. See him? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/PHuutfnbW1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2017

If you have seen Trinity or Clark, please call 911 immediately.