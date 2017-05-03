Alliance Cancer Center adds cutting edge technology ahead of National Cancer Survivor Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - June is National Cancer Survivor Month and there are some exciting new advances in medical options here in Huntsville.
Alliance Cancer Care formally known as the Center for Cancer Care is a joint venture between the physician partners from Center for Cancer Care, Alliance Oncology and Huntsville Hospital Health System. They will be adding a cutting-edge Radiosurgery program that will include equipment capable of performing Stereotactic Radiosurgery as well as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy.
The American Cancer Society provides the following recommendations to help lower chances of being diagnosed with cancer:
- Stay away from all forms of tobacco
- Reach and maintain a healthy weight
- Get regular physical activity
- Eat healthy--plenty of fresh fruits and veggies
- Limit Alcohol
- Protect your skin
- Know your family medical history and risk
- Get regular check-ups and Cancer Screenings