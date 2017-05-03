Alliance Cancer Center adds cutting edge technology ahead of National Cancer Survivor Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - June is National Cancer Survivor Month and there are some exciting new advances in medical options here in Huntsville.

Alliance Cancer Care formally known as the Center for Cancer Care is a joint venture between the physician partners from Center for Cancer Care, Alliance Oncology and Huntsville Hospital Health System. They will be adding a cutting-edge Radiosurgery program that will include equipment capable of performing Stereotactic Radiosurgery as well as Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy.

The American Cancer Society provides the following recommendations to help lower chances of being diagnosed with cancer: