Aiden's Army rallies around 9-year-old diagnosed with rare disease

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Coping with ALS is difficult for any patient, but especially so at a young age.

Aiden Strickland is a student at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary. He is also one of only a few Juvenile ALS cases in the entire country.

His classmates are banding together to help him in a big way.

Juvenile ALS isn’t just rare, it’s virtually unheard of.

Doctors that treat Aiden Strickland tell the family they only know of four other families in the entire country that have cases of young people with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

What’s also rare: finding a family that is still this optimistic despite everything they’re going through.

Aiden is just like any other 9-year-old in the fact that he loves to play a good game of catch.

“You know, anybody would say, why me? Why is this happening to me? But those are fleeting moments. Most of the time, he’s ready to play,” said Aiden’s father Tim Strickland.

Facing this news alone would crush just about anyone. Lucky for them, Aiden has an Army.

Hear Aiden’s story and how Aiden’s Army has risen to the occasion, tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10 p.m.