'Active shooter' at Texas' North Lake College, police say

(CNN) — Police are responding to an ‘active shooter’ at North Lake College just northwest of Dallas, authorities said late Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The campus, in the Dallas suburb of Irving, is on “intruder lockdown,” the college said on its Facebook page.

A student there, Haseeb Ahmed, said he was in class when he heard three gunshots. It wasn’t immediately clear where the shots were fired.

Ahmed and his classmates have barricaded the door to their classroom, he said.

“We gathered the hardest materials in our possession to throw if something happens,” he said.

This is a developing story. WHNT News 19 will update this story as we learn more.