Tonight at 10:00: Hiring the Mayor, a Taking Action Investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - A woman contacted WHNT News 19 about a person she thought was a contractor to do some remodeling in her house. She said the man she hired left the home unlivable. Work on the flooring, kitchen and bathroom is not done. There are locks that won't lock, lights that may fall off the wall and railings that may fall.

Wanda Smith said she hired a man for the job last year.

""He told me that he was a contractor and that he could do anything that I needed him to do," Smith said.

She says she paid him $12,000.

"And he told me that he was finished. And I said finished? And he said yes," Smith recounted.

Even we were surprised to learn who her so-called contractor is. The mayor of Hollywood.

We checked with the state and found he does not have a contractor's license. Record show he's never had one.