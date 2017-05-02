The Food Bank of North Alabama seeking partners in the Shoals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It may be a common misconception that the Food Bank of North Alabama only serves the Huntsville area. It actually covers 11 counties across north Alabama and it is looking to grow its efforts in one specific county.

"We have disproportionately fewer groups that work with us in the Shoals area," said Laura Fincher with the Food Bank of North Alabama.

The non-profit is looking for churches and 501(c)(3) organizations to partner and organize programs for a community in need.

"In Colbert county, we've learned that there are about 9,300 people in Colbert county that struggle with food insecurity," said Fincher.

Some believe the Food Bank of North Alabama only serves it's home town of Huntsville, but it's looking to grow its community outreach.

"Our research has shown us that Colbert county could probably use about 300,000 more pounds of food assistance to really meet the need there," said Fincher. "There's a great need, and its just that we don't have enough partners that are out there feeding in Colbert county."

Those interested should have a secure facility to store food and volunteers willing to help. The food bank partners with about 250 groups in it's 11-county region, and it hopes to partner with more in the Shoals to meet the need.