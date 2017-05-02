May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - "The main goal of mental health awareness month is to just get people talking about mental health issues," explained Myron Gargis, the executive director of Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare.

It's sometimes seen as taboo topic that many are hesitant to discuss.

"They may feel like it's a personality weakness or a flaw or something that they've done wrong that's caused them to have the problems. When in reality, it's a medical problem just like any other medical problem," said Gargis.

The month of May is used to help people understand how common it is.

"We work with children that may have ADHD or behavioral problems all the way up through adults that may have psychotic disorders."

Depression and anxiety are some of the most common forms of mental health issues. Issues can vary, along with their symptoms.

"When you don't feel like your normal self," said Gargis. "You may lose interest in activities that you may have enjoyed before."

Some are noticeable and some aren't.

"Maybe changes such as eating too much or not enough or not getting enough sleep or sleeping."

But if you or someone you know is suffering, do not hesitate to speak to someone.

"Don't be ashamed. I mean mental health issues are more common than people realize."