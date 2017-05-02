Limestone County shines for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life

LIMESTONE COUNTY Ala. – The Limestone County courthouse is going to shine purple the entire month of May for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

The 2017 Relay for Life Event is scheduled for May 12, from 6:00 p.m. until midnight at the Athens Sportsplex. The event is meant to celebrate the survivors, remember those we have lost, and continue the fight against cancer.

The Limestone County Commission invites everyone interested to come out and help them “Cure Cancer One County at a Time!”