Huntsville Police make an arrest in connection to Monday night’s 5-hour standoff

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — An arrest has been made in connection to the 5-hour long standoff between Huntsville Police and a man on which started Monday night.

The incident started around 8:30 Monday night when officers were called to a home on Blocker Street off Old Madison Pike. A woman was found in a front yard with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Police say Demarcus Cawthorne, 39, was inside the residence and refused to come out until he gave himself up peacefully after roughly five hours. The situation ended around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cawthorne was taken to the hospital before police officially filed charges against him.

He has now been charged with Domestic Violence 1st degree. The woman he was charged with shooting is his wife. He has been booked in Madison County Jail.