Huntsville Hospital gives out free infant CPR kits to NICU parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — CPR is always a good practice to know, but do you know how to perform CPR on infants? Huntsville Hospital’s NICU unit has infant CPR kits they hand out to parents free of charge. The kits can make all the difference.

In October, the Huntsville Hospital NICU received 500 infant CPR kits.

“Getting these kits granted by the Boeing Employee Group, we’re able to allow every parent to have the hands on demonstration. Plus they can take this home with them, and continue to practice through that,” explained Cheryl Case.

Case is the NICU director. She said before, they only had one kit everyone had to share in a class. Now, each set of parents is able to have their own. To date, they’ve given out over 150 of them.

“Each kit comes complete with a mannequin, as well as DVD so that once they go home then the training can be reiterated with a video,” said Case.

She said the kits give parents, and even grandparents who might be watching infants, a life saving education.

“I think it makes a big impact. Even though they may panic when that situation arises, then the intuition kicks in and they remember the information that they were taught,” said Case.

The NICU admits over 1,100 patients a year, so right now the kits are only available for NICU parents, and some parents in pediatrics.

But because there is a need, Case said they are looking into grant options with the American Heart Association, who has the kits, that will allow them to expand.

“As a community hospital our focus is on better preparing our parents and that’s something that we could look at in the future,” she said.

If you are interested, for more information on how you can get your own infant CPR kit, you can visit the American Heart Association’s website by clicking here.