Heading to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 this weekend? Pack a jacket!

Before you know it, Race Weekend will be upon us here in Alabama!

But there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to the weather. Most notably, the calendar will say ‘May’ but it will feel more like ‘March’. You will want to pack clothing and supplies for staying warm this weekend!

Friday:

Festivities at the Talladega Superspeedway kick off Friday morning with the Grandstands opening at 8:30am.

If you’re planning to spend breakfast tailgating Friday morning, you will want to grab the rain gear and bundle up!

A large storm system will swing northeast of Alabama Friday, ushering bitterly cold air into the region via gusty northwesterly winds. A few showers will also be present throughout the day, though it will not be a complete “wash out” Friday.

It will definitely be chilly, though! Morning lows start in the upper 40s (but with the gusty winds, it will feel more like the low-to-mid 40s).

In the afternoon — during the General Tire 200 — highs will warm into the low 60s, but it will not feel very comfortable due to the sustained northwest winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph as well as the cloudy, soggy conditions throughout the day.

By Friday night, rain will taper off but the wind will continue, and it will feel down right cold as temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday:

We’re expecting much better weather conditions Saturday and Sunday, though morning lows will still be on the chilly side before sunrise!

After starting Saturday morning in the mid-40s, temperatures will quickly climb to the mid-60s in time for the Sparks Energy 300 to take place at noon. With a dry airmass in place, very little clouds will develop overhead, and it will be a mostly sunny and gorgeous afternoon.

With that said, be sure to slather on the sunscreen before heading out to the Grandstands — and it would be a good idea to grab a bottle of water, since the dry airmass and strong sunshine will make dehydration a possibility.

You may want to have a light jacket on hand at 7pm for the Saturday Night Infield Concert, as temperatures gradually drop into the mid-60s in time for The Charlie Daniels Band takes the stage. It will be chilly after the concert, with temperatures in the upper 50s around midnight.

Sunday:

We expect the weather to be just about perfect for the big GEICO 500 Race Day! You may want to have a light jacket handy when the Grandstands open at 8 a.m., since Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-50s.

However, with plentiful sunshine and very dry air in place, temperatures will be quick to warm into the low 70s by the time racers line up for the GEICO 500.

Similar to Saturday, be sure to slather on the sunscreen before heading out to the Grandstands Sunday morning — and it would be a good idea to grab a bottle of water, since the dry airmass and strong sunshine will make dehydration a possibility.

Temperatures will top out into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon after the race, and the weather will not be a problem for the ride home Sunday evening.