Fisherman lands massive catfish on the Lake Guntersville causeway

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – What’s the biggest fish you’ve ever caught? You’ll always remember that moment, finally pulling it in the boat. Depending on how big it was, you were probably exhausted!

Larry Stephens recently caught a massive 55 inch Flathead Catfish on one of the causeways over Lake Guntersville.

Stephens was fishing on Sunday with a medium-weight spinning rod and reel with 12 lb test line when he caught a whopper around 3 p.m.

He said he didn’t want to kill the fish and had no where to immediately get it weighed, so he let it go.

“It was still an absolute ton of fun to land the fish and then watch it swim away,” Said Stephens. “I do know one thing for certain it’s my personal best. It created quite a traffic jam as I turned around to see as many as nine cars parked with people with their phones out making pictures and videos.”

Have you caught a big fish lately? We’d love to see it. Please click the ‘Submit Your Photo’ button below to add it straight to this gallery. We check for new photo additions every day and approve them.