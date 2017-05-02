× Eta Aquarid meteor shower about to peak

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is active from April 19th-May 28th, but it will be at its peak this week. The official peak comes during the predawn hours of May 6th, but the Aquarids will be similarly active for a few days before and after this date.

If you want to catch the meteor shower this week, the weather might get in your way. We expect Thursday and Friday to be cloudy days, before clouds start to break up late Friday night. Head out at least an hour before dawn Saturday morning for the best chance at seeing some meteors. If the clouds hang around in your area you can still check out the meteor shower on Sunday and Monday mornings, which are expected to be clear.

The radiant point of the Eta Aquarids is the constellation Aquarius, which is highest in the sky in the morning. That’s why the best viewing time will be before dawn, but you can still see the meteor shower at night once the sun is fully set.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is better seen in the southern hemisphere, so you’ll have to be patient to really enjoy it in the Tennessee Valley. At its peak the shower will still send out around 10-20 meteors, likely in bursts.

Halley’s Comet as the meteor shower’s source: The Eta Aquarids meteor shower comes to the Earth courtesy of Halley’s Comet. Earth passes through the the comet’s orbital path, meaning Earth passes through debris from the comet. The debris, or comet dust, breaks into Earth’s atmosphere and creates the meteor shower.

This information originally appeared on Earthsky.org