It got cold around here Tuesday morning! Temperatures dropped as low as 43ºF in Russellville, Valley Head, Fort Payne and at the Muscle Shoals TVA site. A short-term warm-up brings us into the 80s again Wednesday, but we've got some seriously chilly air coming south for the end of the week!

From 1 AM Friday to 1 AM Saturday, we see temperatures as much as 15ºF to 20ºF (8ºC to 11ºC) below average in most of Alabama and Tennessee. That's Blackberry Winter at it's finest!

Blackberry winter does not have a formal meteorological or climatological definition, but we know it when we see it! The blackberries are blooming and beginning to produce some fruit, and it's getting cold. That's about the size of it.

The ‘coldest’ May day on record in Huntsville was May 3, 1921. The high was 49ºF; the low was 44ºF that day.

Our forecast high for Friday in Huntsville is 55ºF.

There have only been 11 occurrences of highs below 60ºF in Huntsville since 1907. Look at the ‘feels like’ temperature for Friday afternoon!

Expect some scattered showers and drizzle along with a cold north wind all day Friday, but it clears Friday night and sets up a beautiful, slightly cool weekend with a lot of sunshine.

Looking good for the weekend! Make no mistake: it gets cold early Saturday morning, and it doesn't look exactly 'warm' on Sunday morning! As it stands now, temperatures should drop as low as the lower and middle 40s both mornings; there is a trade-off, though! We get two beautiful days this weekend to enjoy some time outside. Highs hit the mid-70s both days with low humidity and just enough wind to be noticeable if you happen to be on the lake.

Speaking of being on the lake, don't forget Castin' 'N' Catchin' for CHD is Friday and Saturday at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro! The weather looks fine for some big-time bass fishing on Lake Guntersville starting at safe light Saturday morning.

Talladega Race Weekend: Got plans for 'Dega? If you are camping at the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, make sure you're prepared for some cold nights and sunny, dry days. Overnight temperatures in Talladega County may be as cold as 38-43ºF by Saturday morning and in the lower to middle 40s on Sunday morning. Expect daytime highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday at the Speedway!

Looking for more forecast information? You can always find detailed descriptions of what's coming our way for the next 7 to 10 days at WHNT.com/Weather and in the "Daily Forecast" section on Live Alert 19!

