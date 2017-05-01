× WHNT News 19’s popular Legal Action Line returns Tuesday, May 2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you get answers to your legal questions with our annual Legal Action Line.

Members of the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association will take your calls on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Stay tuned on whnt.com, social media and on air for the number to call.

This has been a very popular Action Line in the past — the phones often don’t stop ringing as people call in with a variety of questions. Local provided guidance on a number of topics, including:

Divorce

Child support

Consumer/debt collection

Personal injury

Social Security collection

Wills/estate law/powers of attorney

Real estate/property issues

Evictions

Unemployment compensation

Other topics

Last year, the lawyers manning the Legal Action Line fielded nearly 300 questions. We wish to offer our thanks to those in the Tennessee Valley who help to make this a success every year.

DISCLAIMER: Topics discussed during LEGAL ACTION LINE are general in nature and do not create an attorney-client relationship. To discuss the aspects of your legal needs, it is recommended you contact an attorney directly. You can find a local lawyer through the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association – visit huntsvillebar.org.