Troopers identify woman killed in crash on Elk River Road

DECATUR, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Elk River Road that claimed the life of a woman from Athens.

Troopers 27-year-old Megan Benson was killed when the 2003 Ford Expedition she was driving ran off the road and hit a tree at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said that the preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.