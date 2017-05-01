The green flag waves at the GEICO 500 at Talladega this Sunday

TALLADEGA, Ala. - The first of two races at Talladega Superspeedway goes down this Sunday. Practice starts Friday, qualifying is Saturday, then the green flag waves at the GEICO 500 on Sunday at 1:00 pm. This is the first race at Talladega under NASCAR's new rules, so we could see different strategies during the race than years passed. It's also the second to last race for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Talladega. The sport's most popular driver is retiring at the end of the season. Below is a schedule of events for this weekend.
Friday, May 5
8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice
10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice
12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice
1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice
3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice
4:30 PM ARCA Driver Introductions
5:00 PM Green Flag - General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race (76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)
7:00 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions
Saturday, May 6
9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying
11:30 AM NXS Driver Introductions
12:00 PM Green Flag - Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)
3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band
Sunday, May 7
12:20 PM MENCS Driver Introductions
1:00 PM Green Flag - GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)