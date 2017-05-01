The green flag waves at the GEICO 500 at Talladega this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TALLADEGA, Ala. - The first of two races at Talladega Superspeedway goes down this Sunday. Practice starts Friday, qualifying is Saturday, then the green flag waves at the GEICO 500 on Sunday at 1:00 pm. This is the first race at Talladega under NASCAR's new rules, so we could see different strategies during the race than years passed. It's also the second to last race for Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Talladega. The sport's most popular driver is retiring at the end of the season. Below is a schedule of events for this weekend.