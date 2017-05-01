× NWS to survey storm damage in Cullman and Morgan Counties Monday

Just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon a tornado warning was issued for Cullman and Morgan Counties. The storm started in Northern Cullman and moved quickly into Southern Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has decided to survey damage from this storm on Monday afternoon. They will focus on areas near Vinemont and Eva. Their full Statement is below:

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 905 AM CDT Mon May 1 2017 ...Storm Survey Planned Today... The National Weather Service in Huntsville will be dispatching one storm survey team to Cullman and Morgan Counties today. They will assess damage in and near the Vinemont and Eva communities. A major contribution to the success of our severe weather warning program is the receipt of storm reports from all our customers and partners across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage, please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your local emergency management agency. Additional public information statements will be released later as details are received from the field. These will also be made available on our home page at weather.gov/huntsville.

Once the survey is completed we will update this post with new information.