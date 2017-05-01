× Local party leaders say Mayor Battle has made a positive name for himself as he prepares to run for governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Last week, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made some big news saying he will be vying for the governor’s seat in 2018.

The news swirled around social media and both sides of the aisle agree he’s made a name for himself for what he’s done in north Alabama.

“There’s been very little criticism of him here as mayor and as a matter of fact, there have been quite a few positives said about him for what he’s done for Huntsville,” said Madison County Democratic Chair, Tom Ryan. “He’s had some good economic conditions and he’s made some good decisions.”

“What Mayor Battle would bring to the state as a whole is a person who understands roads, who understands the need for infrastructure within our state for our whole state to move forward,” said Madison County Republicans Chair, Sam Givhan.

Some think name recognition will be a challenge.

“I think probably south of Birmingham, probably, if you asked who the mayor of Huntsville is…no one could probably tell you,” said Ryan.

While others say a name doesn’t win you an election.

“You can buy name ID, you cannot buy a track record and you cannot buy integrity,” said Givhan.