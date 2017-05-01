× Jury selection begins in death penalty trial of Richard Burgin, charged with Huntsville church pantry double murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jury selection began today in the double-murder trial of Richard Burgin, who is accused of killing two elderly brothers working at a Huntsville church food bank in May 2013.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Burgin in the stabbing deaths of Terry and Anthony Jackson at West Huntsville United Methodist Church.

Because it is a death penalty case, the jury pool of 80 is larger than for most cases. The prospective jurors were given a questionnaire with 67 questions to fill out this morning.

Madison County Circuit Judge Karen Hall also asked the pool whether they had any issues of conscience in deciding a death penalty case, or if they’d been exposed to pre-trial coverage of the case.

The prospective jurors who answered “yes” to either of those questions were then questioned by Judge Hall about their ability to fairly decide the case.

Once jurors filled out their questionnaires they were released for the day.

The prosecution team of Madison County Chief Trial Attorney Tim Gann and Assistant DA Randy Dill and the defense team of Larry Marsili and Chad Morgan were expected to review the would-be jurors answers today.

Jury selection is expected to resume Tuesday. The trial is expected to last into next week.