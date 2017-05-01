Huntsville Police need help finding felony theft suspect

MOULTON, Ala. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help after pieces of a stolen sculpture were found on April 12.

The sculpture was stolen on March 17 from Ditto Landing, according to officials. The sculpture was a bronze arrowhead valued at $28,000.

Pieces of the sculpture were found at a recycling center in Moulton, Alabama.

Investigators say Joshua Tunstill, 33, of Lacy’s Spring, was responsible for the theft.

A warrant has been issued for Tunstill for Theft of Property 1st degree. Investigators are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Tunstill to call 256-722-7100. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 256-53CRIME.