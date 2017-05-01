× Huntsville police in possible standoff with man wanted in connection to shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A heavy police presence is surrounding the neighborhood near the Tara Garden Apartments near Old Madison Pike.

Huntsville police confirmed that a shooting occurred.

Witnesses say that they saw a woman sitting on the curb with what looked like a gunshot wound.

Huntsville police said that there is a possible stand off with a barricaded subject between Research Park Blvd. and Robinhood Lane.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.