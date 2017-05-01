Huntsville police in possible standoff with man wanted in connection to shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A heavy police presence is surrounding the neighborhood near the Tara Garden Apartments near Old Madison Pike.
Huntsville police confirmed that a shooting occurred.
Witnesses say that they saw a woman sitting on the curb with what looked like a gunshot wound.
Huntsville police said that there is a possible stand off with a barricaded subject between Research Park Blvd. and Robinhood Lane.
Police ask that you avoid the area.
