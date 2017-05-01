Friends remember woman tragically killed by a falling tree during Sunday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - A family friend describes Katie Clark as one of the sweetest ladies he ever knew. The freak accident has caught so many people by surprise.

Emergency Crews say Clark was putting her belongings in the car when the tree fell on it and her. When they responded they found several family members on scene and saw the Florence native under the tree unresponsive.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell discovered Katie Clark was a member of Mary's Chapel Church and leaves behind a husband.

The church's pastor Randy French said Clark was very involved in the Children's Ministries and did a lot of great work during her few years there. He said her husband and the church family are simply grieving.

He believes the church is in its finest hour, because everyone has come together during the tragedy. He said Katie is in a better place and believes she is with the lord.