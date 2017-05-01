Fidget Spinners craze hitting Huntsville, selling out fast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A hot new item among kids is spreading to Huntsville. This is not just any ordinary toy, these have been created specifically for children who may have trouble concentrating.

Fidget Spinners are made to give kids with anxiety and ADHD an opportunity to calm down and focus. But, they're now more popular than anticipated.

"They've become a very big fad, and most kids want them now. They want to collect them, they want to have multiple ones. They do tricks with them, they keep them in their pockets," explained Rebecca Vergara.

Vergara is the owner of the Learning Express off Whitesburg Dr. She said she has all kinds of customers coming in.

"Parents that are looking for anxiety reducing products are looking for them, but everybody's looking, everybody wants them," she said.

She said she's seen a large fan base among a certain age group, and the store can barely keep up.

"Middle school age kids are coming in looking for them, we're selling out of them faster than we can keep them in stock," said Vergara.

They're going so fast she sold out of one shipment from Friday in less than 24 hours.

"We got in over a hundred and we sold out of them probably by Saturday afternoon. We were down to hardly anything," she said.

Vergara thinks they are helpful for kids with short attention spans, but she also understands why other people want them.

"Because they're just fun," she said.

And if one of your kids has them on their wish list, you're in luck. Learning Express is getting another shipment of Fidget Spinners in Tuesday morning at 10:00 am.

They are also holding a Fidget Spinner contest and event all day Saturday, for kids of all ages. This is a free event. For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.