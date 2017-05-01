× Fairfield fire chief killed in I-59 crash; firefighters on scene saluted the fire chief’s passing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton was killed Sunday on I-65, in a wreck that injured his wife and critically injured his daughter.

According to our news partner AL.com, Sutton, 54, served at Fairfield for nearly 24 years. Firefighters on scene saluted Fire Chief Sutton after they learned he was in the car.

According to officials, the crash happened at 2:50 PM on I-65 northbound where an 18-wheeler traveling southbound crossed the median and struck two vehicles. The impact of the crash sheared the top off of Sutton’s SUV.

Suttons wife, Phyllis, was listed as in stable condition on Monday. Their daughter Tabitha, 26, is in critical condition.

Sutton was loved and well-respected in the Birmingham area.