Downed traffic light causes back up at University Drive and Boxwood Drive intersection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are asking motorists to avoid the area of University Drive and Boxwood Drive.

The traffic light at the intersection is currently down.

Authorities are directing traffic in both directions around the downed cable.

At this time Huntsville Utility crews are at the scene.

The cause of the downed traffic light is unclear at this time.