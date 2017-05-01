Chipotle honoring teachers with free burritos

Forget the apple. To show their appreciation, Chipotle wants to give teachers a burrito.
Or a salad.
Or tacos.
The restaurant chain is honoring teachers Tuesday with a buy-one/get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.
In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators BUY-ONE/GET-ONE FREE BURRITOS, BOWLS, SALADS, OR ORDERS OF TACOS. Teachers, faculty, and staff: bring in your school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. on Tuesday May 2nd from 3pm-close and we’ll hook you up.
The website also states:
Limit one free entree item per teacher customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for on-line, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering. Valid only on Tues, May 2nd, 2017 between 3pm local time and close with teacher customer’s valid school ID. Redemption is subject to availability. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Offer valid at U.S. locations only. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.