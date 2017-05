× Authorities investigate deadly wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An overnight wreck in Limestone County killed at least one person. The wreck happened on Elk River Mills Road just west of Williams Road.

The Owens Volunteer Fire Department responded to the wreck.

A representative from the department plans to update WHNT News 19 on the circumstances surrounding the wreck at 9:00 this morning. Please stay tuned for updates.