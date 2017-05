Longmont, CO — At just 13-years-old, Escher Lefkoff won the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association (PAPA) World Championship this April.

Escher has been playing pinball since he was 2-years-old, and spends about 4 to 10 hours each week perfecting his craft.

As Escher prepares for upcoming tournaments, Denver7’s Alison Mastrangelo caught with him and learned about what it takes to be the best in pinball player in the world.