1 Dead, 3 injured in stabbing attack at the University of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.

Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus’ Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.

Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community. We'll provide new details as they unfold. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.

This is an ongoing situation – refresh for updates